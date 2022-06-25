Petaluma March for Reproductive Rights set for Sunday

Assembly candidate Sara Aminzadeh and Petaluma City Councilmember D’Lynda Fischer are slated to be the speakers of Sunday’s demonstration against the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe vs. Wade, which ended federal abortion protections. Called the Petaluma March for Reproductive Rights, the event is set for Sunday, June 26, at 10 a.m. in Penry Park.

After people gather in the park, the group will march through the streets beginning at 10:30 a.m. The route ends at City Hall at 11:15 a.m. for a rally. There will be voter registration stations and calls to action.

For more information, email petalumaforreproductiverights@gmail.com.