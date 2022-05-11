Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett looks back at decades of public service

When Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett looks back at the past four years leading the city, the first word that comes to mind is “fulfilling.”

“I’ve been very happy that I’ve been the Mayor and I’m happy that I’m leaving feeling like I would still like to be doing it,” Barrett said in a Tuesday morning phone interview.

After serving one term as mayor, Barrett announced through social media on May 5 that she will not seek re-election this November, making way for a new leader to take office come January.

City Manager Peggy Flynn reacted to the announcement with gratitude toward Barrett’s leadership.

“She’s been an incredible champion of the community,” Flynn said in a Monday afternoon phone interview. “She’s the leader we needed and she’s brought us through the tough times.”

Barrett’s tenure includes 25 years of public service after initially moving to Petaluma from San Francisco in 1979. It started with the city’s Tree Advisory Committee in 1997, after she had solidified her love for nature through a Master Gardener class. Her first bid for City Council was in 2006, and she served three consecutive terms before running for Mayor in 2018, following Mayor David Glass’s eight-year tenure from 2011 to 2019. Barrett also served on the Petaluma Planning Commission, adding that her time as a commissioner helped her gain respect for those putting in the work to create new council recommendations and policies.

“I know that those are the people who are putting in the time to answer these questions – not by what they think or what they want, but by what the rules are that are given to them,” Barrett said.

From helping to get Measure U on the ballot in November 2020 for the one-cent sales tax intended to bring in extra revenue, to fighting for regular dredging of the Petaluma River, Barrett has been part of a number of transformative initiatives. But she marked the COVID-19 pandemic as a turning point during her time as mayor. The pandemic started after her first year in office, and she said it changed the way she interacted with the community she served, going through nearly her entire term without meeting many residents face-to-face, as restrictions kept communication limited to virtual options.

“We just had to make that new way work. And we did,” Barrett said. “While it wasn’t nearly as fulfilling as the first year, we did get a lot done and continued to work well as a team.”

Hearing of Barrett’s departure from her role as mayor, Council member D’Lynda Fischer applauded Barrett for her “huge impact” in the city.

“(She has) given so much of herself to us,” Fischer said in a Tuesday afternoon phone interview. “I think we should really honor her years and years of service.“

After completing her term, Barrett looks forward to spending more time with her children and grandchildren, as well as travel, read, practice yoga and gardening. When asked about how she came to her decision to not seek re-election, Barrett said she had always felt like it was in the cards for her, and gaining a term extension was never her primary focus.

“If I’m here and all I’m thinking about is getting re-elected, then I’m not really doing what I ran for. And so I just always just thought of myself as a one-term person,” Barrett said. “And surprisingly that turned into three terms as a council member.”

Barrett hopes that whoever takes her spot in January 2023 can repeat a cycle of great teamwork which she has seen among the current Council and the rest of city staff.

“There isn’t one person on that Council that doesn’t do their work,” Barrett said. “I want someone who will be flexible and conscientious, and works hard and plays well with others.”

