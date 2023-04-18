Two cities in Sonoma and Mendocino counties have been chosen as some of the cutest to visit in Northern California, according to travel website WorldAtlas.

Both Petaluma and Mendocino were recently listed among the 11 Cutest Small Towns in Northern California, in no particular order, by the geography and travel website.

The list, posted on the website April 4, gave a description of why each town named was worth visiting. Mendocino was listed for its proximity to both the forests and coastline of California, as well as the vineyards and its picturesque town center.

“Mendocino is breathtakingly beautiful, picture-perfect in every way, all wrapped up in its own tiny town charm,” WorldAtlas said in the list.

Petaluma’s historic sights and businesses were referenced as its defining attraction, along with the popular shopping and burgeoning restaurant scene.

WorldAtlas is a website established in 1994 that covers travel, sociology, demography, environment, economics, and politics. It frequently posts lists and rankings of locations and events across the world.

Calistoga, Eureka, Ferndale and Tiburon were among the other Northern California towns listed.

To see the full list, visit pdne.ws/40gNQ7S.