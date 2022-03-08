Subscribe

Petaluma motorcyclist identified in fatal Highway 101 crash near Novato

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 8, 2022, 8:01AM
The motorcyclist who died Monday morning in a crash on Highway 101 near Novato has been identified as Michael Grossman of Petaluma, authorities said.

Grossman, 46, was identified by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said he was splitting lanes when the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday near the San Antonio Road offramp in northern Marin County.

California Highway Patrol investigators believe Grossman was unable to slow down in time when traffic ahead of him slowed suddenly, according to Officer Darrel Horner.

He crashed into a van in the far left lane and then hit a truck in the next lane over. He was thrown from his bike, Horner said.

Resuscitation efforts failed and medics pronounced Grossman dead at the scene.

Nobody else was injured, according to Horner.

The crash triggered an hourslong closure of two southbound lanes on Highway 101.

Investigators do not believe intoxicated driving played a role in the crash, Horner said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

