Petaluma motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa collision ID’d

A motorcyclist who was killed May 6 after colliding with a truck on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa has been identified as Dale Doebler, 68, of Petaluma, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened when Gary Caselli, 80, of Valley Ford, driving a Ram truck, was going north on Stony Point, making a left turn, near Roblar Road. Doebler attempted to pass him on the left over double yellow lines, and crashed into the left side of the truck.

Doebler, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected, and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by medical personnel, according to California Highway Patrol.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian