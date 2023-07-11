Petaluma motorcyclist sues dairy farm after crash involving cow

A Petaluma motorcyclist who contends he was injured last month after crashing into a cow that wandered onto the roadway is suing the dairy farm that owns the cow.

According to the civil lawsuit filed on June 27 in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, Joshua Lake is accusing McClelland’s Dairy of negligence in the wake the crash.

The 47-year-old alleges McClelland employees did not maintain and secure a pasture gate that prevented the cows from wandering onto Bodega Avenue the night of June 9.

“Those breaches were the actual and proximate cause of the subject incident,” his lawsuit states.

Lake’s suit contends he suffered wage loss, property loss, medical expenses, general damages, property damage and earning losses.

His lawsuit does not identify specific damages he’s seeking and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

McClelland’s Dairy also did not return requests for comment Tuesday and court records didn’t list the farm’s attorney.

The California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Officer David deRutte, a CHP spokesperson, said Monday that Lake was heading east on a BMW motorcycle when he suffered serious injuries that were not considered life threatening.

“He definitely went down on that bike,” deRutte said.

According to the lawsuit, the crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. along Bodega Avenue near the intersection of Middle Two Rock Road.

The intersection is just east of McClelland’s Dairy in a rural area about 5 miles west of Petaluma city limits.

Lake claims he was approaching the intersection when he struck a “large, black cow.”

“Plaintiff was unable to see or avoid the cow before the impact ...” his lawsuit states.

deRutte said “loose cows” were on the road when officers responded to the crash, but he could not confirm that Lake actually struck a cow.

“No injured cow. No dead cow,” he said.

Lake was treated at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for his injuries, according to deRutte.

Officials contacted the owners of the cows to round them up following the crash.

A case management conference is scheduled for Nov. 7 before Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Christopher Honigsberg.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi