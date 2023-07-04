Petaluma native goes missing in Yosemite

Officials are searching for a man from Petaluma who went missing at Yosemite National Park last Sunday and has not been seen since.

Hayden Klemenok, a Petaluma native and graduate from Casa Grande High School, disappeared Sunday afternoon after entering a creek at the national park, officials said.

“Hayden was backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls on July 2, 2023. At approximately 2 p.m., he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction, and his whereabouts are currently unknown,” Yosemite National Park officials said on Tuesday.

Anyone visiting Yosemite who thinks they may have seen Klemenok is asked to contact park officials at YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov or 209-379-1992. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, tan sun hat and blue swimming trunks.

Even those hiking off trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Falls on or after July 2 may be able to help, park officials said.

“Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not.”