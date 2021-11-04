Petaluma officials address East Court flooding amid concern

Angel Diaz took a moment to wipe tears away from his eyes Tuesday as he examined his damaged storage room, which was now partially stripped of drywall after a flood ripped through his East Court neighborhood just days earlier.

Diaz, an 18-year resident at his current home, recalled seeing a river of water rushing toward his house about 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Diaz hurried to gather sandbags, but there was already too much water for them to handle.

“There was nothing I could do,” Diaz said, as he described fleeing the house with his wife, two young daughters and the family dog. They ended up staying with Diaz’s brother for two days before returning.

Petaluma’s East Court neighborhood was hit especially hard during the Oct. 24 flood, caused by an atmospheric river that brought 6 inches of rain to the area over a 48-hour period. The flooding happened so quickly, some residents here even used a small boat to help a wheelchair-bound resident to safety.

In the days that followed, Petaluma officials have worked to ramp up the city’s response in the area, where some residents said they felt uninformed in the wake of damaging flooding.

“Things were bad on East Court and we do really want to look at what happened there,” said Mayor Teresa Barrett during this week’s City Council meeting.

A little more than a week after the flood, city officials dispatched Belfor Property Restoration to evaluate damage in the neighborhood and begin talks with residents about their repair needs.

Belfor was hired by the city to do remediation work at each impacted house where the owner and resident has given permission, said Ingrid Alverde, Petaluma’s Director of Economic Development and Open Government.

“We are working to contact each impacted resident in both English and Spanish. Some residents have chosen stay, others have vacated their homes,” Alverde said. “We are working with each resident to assess the damage and assist with alternative housing if desired and needed.”

Alverde wasn’t immediately able to provide details on the contract between Belfor and the city, including the cost and scope of Belfor’s planned work.

On Tuesday, a trio of Belfor workers, including general manager Steve Starr, went door-to-door to talk with residents, and left notices on the doors of those who were not home.

Danielle Descano, who lives on East Court with her two children, ages 5 and 10 and her boyfriend, has owned her house for nearly six years. She said the flood affected only her backyard and her laundry room, resulting in far less damage than what some of her neighbors have endured.

“First it was exciting, you know, in the morning we were outside playing in the rain and the puddles got really deep and the kids were stomping around in them,” Descano said. “And then around 12:30 we realized that it wasn’t draining. So we played a little bit more and then noticed our next door neighbor’s house which was parked a few houses up from ours was taking on water.”

Descano said that was when she first called Petaluma’s Public Works & Utilities Department to see if crews would be heading their way to help, she was able to reach only an after-hours voicemail service. She called the department numerous times, and then called a variety of other city numbers until eventually reaching police on a non-emergency line.

She said she didn’t want to call 911 because no one’s lives were in immediate danger.

“I know how busy they must have been,” Descano said. “Nobody has seen that for so long. But nobody came down East Court until after 4:30.”

Christopher Bolt, Director of Petaluma’s Public Works and Utilities, visited East Court to talk with residents the next day. Bolt said he understood neighborhood concerns, and addressed the reasoning behind delays in getting residents assistance.

“Our crews were just spread very thin, there was a lot happening,” Bolt said. “We were out and about all day, starting with a power outage all the way through late Sunday night into the morning hours.”

Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Medeiros said crews responded to 63 weather-related emergencies that weekend, including four involving power lines and at least three injury crashes.

Descano said that a Nixle alert had been pushed out to residents earlier Sunday as a flash flood warning, but she hopes that possible future incidents will include evacuation orders as needed, as well as increased communication between officials and residents.

“We weren’t in life-threatening danger, but I think people could have saved their vehicles and gotten their animals and their family members out in a safer manner if we had been told four hours earlier that the pumps aren’t going to work,” Descano said.

During Monday’s council meeting, Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn said city officials would continue to evaluate planning and response in the wake of the flooding.

“The city is currently assessing appropriation prior (to the event), our response during the event, damages resulting from the event and how city staff performed during the event - both for communities’ request for assistance and our response to those requests,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn during this week’s City Council meeting.

Storms have affected the surrounding areas of Payran Street in January 1982, February 1986 and December 2005, according to the 2015 Floodplain Management plan. The largest flood occurred in 1982, with roughly $28 million in damages over a 50-block radius on both sides of the Petaluma River.

Total losses in this latest flooding event have not yet been estimated, but city officials are expected to provide more information once the situation is further assessed in the coming days.

But even with the presence of those past floods, East Court was not listed as part of the 100-year flood plain, as defined by FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps, said Gina Benedetti-Petnic, Assistant Director at the city’s Public Works and Utilities department.

It was unclear why East Court was not included in the floodplain, or whether it will be added to the map in the near future, but city officials said they are discussing the circumstances in an effort to provide more analysis of the situation at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting.

