Petaluma PD: Pedestrian shot with airsoft pellet

Petaluma police say the passenger of a car on Casa Grande Road shot a pedestrian in the face with what is believed to be an airsoft gun Friday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. that day, police say, a teenager was walking along the road, near the intersection with Crinella Drive, when a silver SUV slowed and drove alongside the victim. The front passenger rolled down the window, produced a clear, plastic gun and fired a pellet at the pedestrian. The pellet hit the victim in the face, causing minor pain but no visible injury.

The injured party described the shooter as a Hispanic male, approximately 15 years old, with long black hair. The Petaluma Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with relevant information is requested to call Officer Sawyer at 707-781-1248.

It is a crime to shoot an unwilling participant with an airsoft gun.

