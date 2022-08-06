Petaluma PD want help finding leaf blower thief
Petaluma police are seeking community help in identifying the man who stole a janitor’s leaf blower on June 22.
At about 9:15 that morning, the employee was cleaning the area around a business on the 100 block of Lynch Creek Way when he briefly left it sitting in the parking lot. Images apparently taken from a business security camera show an adult male in the vicinity of the blower. He was driving a large, white Toyota Tacoma.
The leaf blower was valued at $600.
Anyone recognizing the suspect or the vehicle is encouraged to contact Officer Jared Rebizzo at 707-778-4372.
