Local players of all skill levels saddled up to tables at the Petaluma Women’s Club March 25 to try their hand at Texas-Hold ‘em style poker in a tournament hosted by Petaluma Sunrise Rotary.

The second annual Great Petaluma Texas Hold'em Poker Tournament drew around 70 players, who competed for a cash prize while enjoying whiskey and tequila tastings and freshly shucked oysters.

The event raised more than $3,000 from $100 entry fees and raffle and drink tickets sales. Money will go toward Petaluma Sunrise Rotary’s local and far-reaching community projects, according to longtime member and past President Leland Fishman.

“From the very beginning, people were having a good time,” Fishman said.

Union City-based Aces Up Casino Parties supplied the dealers and the tables for the tournament, which started at 6 p.m. after a 30-minute lesson on how to play Texas Hold’em. Entry fees got players $10,000 worth of chips, and each player could buy back in once during the tournament if they ran out of chips early.

Food and drinks were donated by local businesses and club members, including oysters from Bodega Bay Oyster Co., beer from Santa Rosa’s HenHouse Brewing Co., wines from Healdsburg’s Wilson Artisan Wines and spirits donated by Wilibees Wine & Spirits in Petaluma.

At the end of the night, it was Fishman who won the tournament, thanks, he said, to a few lucky hands. He also won the raffle, donating half of his winnings back to the club.

“It was a little surreal for me,” he said.

The money raised from the tournament will go into Petaluma Sunrise Rotary’s budget for participating in international projects and local community service such as buying and installing new recycling cans at Petaluma parks and hosting events like a Mother’s Day tea for seniors, Fishman said.

For more information, go to petalumasunriserotary.com.