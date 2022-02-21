Subscribe

Petaluma Police: 1 injured in stabbing at Steamer Landing Park

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2022, 5:48AM
A man was hospitalized Sunday evening after being stabbed at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, authorities said.

Around 6 p.m. Petaluma fire and police were dispatched to Steamer Landing Park along the Petaluma River after receiving a report of a stabbing, police said.

The victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening, Petaluma Police said Sunday night. He was being treated at a Sonoma County hospital.

No word on if there has been an arrest or a motive for the stabbing.

Additional information was not immediately available late Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

