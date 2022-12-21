Petaluma police announce DUI checkpoint ahead of Christmas holiday

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 21, 2022, 10:50AM
Updated 11 minutes ago

The Petaluma Police Department is alerting drivers that officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Thursday night at a location yet to be announced.

The checkpoint will occur between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, police said.

“The Petaluma Police Department encourages people who visit and enjoy Petaluma to plan ahead and either designate a sober driver, use ride share or call a taxi to avoid drinking and driving,” police said in the alert.

Officers at the DUI checkpoint will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely, the announcement added.

Drivers with a first-time DUI offense face an average of $13,500 to $20,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for Thursday’s DUI Saturation Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

