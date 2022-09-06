Petaluma police arrest 18 on suspicion of DUI over Labor Day weekend

Over the Labor Day weekend, Petaluma police arrested 18 people on suspicion of DUI and responded to 13 traffic collisions, police said Tuesday.

Most of the incidents, which were reported between Friday and Monday, occurred downtown, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

“The Petaluma Police Department encourages people who visit and enjoy Petaluma to plan ahead and either designate a sober driver, use ride share or call a taxi to avoid drinking and driving,” said Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller in a Tuesday news release. “Driving Under the Influence is 100% preventable.”

The holiday weekend began Friday in Petaluma with seven DUI arrests and five collisions, according to authorities.

Officers responded during the day Friday to two hit-and-run crashes, two collisions that damaged property and one vehicle rollover, which resulted in minor injuries, the agency said.

Officers then arrested seven people on suspicion of DUI between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday within the city during a saturation patrol, part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Association Impaired Driving Labor Day Campaign.

“Although impaired driving is dangerous and prevalent year-round, the end of summer and Labor Day Weekend period are particularly deadly on the roadways of California,” the department said in a Saturday news release. “The Petaluma Police Department wants to remind the community about the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.”

First-time offenders charged with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the department.

The Petaluma Police Department encourages anyone who witnesses a suspected DUI driver to call 911.

Press Democrat intern Kylie Lawrence contributed to this report.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.