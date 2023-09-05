Police arrested three Santa Rosa residents after searching their vehicle and finding an unregistered handgun, a high-capacity magazine and armor-piercing rounds, the Petaluma Police Department reported.

The vehicle, which officers considered to be “suspicious,” was pulled over at around 7:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 near the intersection of Jaquelyn Lane and Jade Street in Petaluma. The officers ran background checks on the three occupants, and determined that one of them “had a prior arrest for unlawful firearm possession.”

Police said they received permission to search the vehicle, and in the passenger compartment “located a loaded and unregistered concealed firearm with a high-capacity magazine that contained armor piercing rounds.”

The three young men – Jacob Vigil, 20, Rico Hermosillo-Lozano, 19, and Christian Comacho, 20, all from Santa Rosa – were arrested on charges connected with possession of the firearm, and transported to Sonoma County jail.

The arrests were made by officers from the Petaluma Police Department’s Community Impact Response Team, or CIRT, which the department said “is dedicated to reducing crime in the Petaluma area.”