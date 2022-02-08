Petaluma police arrest catalytic converter vandalism suspects

Police arrested two Marin County men suspected of cutting a catalytic converter off of a car in Petaluma early Monday.

Guillermo Aguirre, 35, and Alexis Diaz, 30, both of San Rafael, were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

Aguirre is also suspected of possession of a controlled substance and Diaz is suspected of felony probation violation.

The arrests came after police were called to the 500 block of Vallejo Street at about 4:45 a.m. on Monday. A 911 caller had reported hearing the sound of a saw and seeing two men near his neighbor’s vehicle, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

The caller told authorities he saw the two men get into a white sedan and drive toward Jefferson Street.

Officers stopped a white sedan that they saw near the intersection of Payran and D streets, about two blocks away from where the 911 caller lived. They saw two car jacks in the back seat, police said.

The officers searched the car because Diaz, who was the passenger, was on probation for grand theft, police said.

In addition to the two car jacks, they found a reciprocating saw, several saw blades, multiple checks made out to somebody who wasn’t inside the car and burglary tools, including a shaved key, according to police.

Aguirre was also in possession of methamphetamine, police said.

Investigators later learned that the catalytic converter had been cut off from the 911 caller’s neighbor’s vehicle, but it had not been taken, police said.

Police said the suspected thieves were apparently “startled during the theft” and left behind a car jack.

Catalytic converters are parts of vehicle exhaust systems that are targeted by thieves who sell the metals they contain.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.