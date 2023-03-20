Authorities said a sharp-eyed community service officer with the Petaluma Police Department noticed a stolen van being driven around Petaluma Sunday, resulting in the arrest of the driver, a 29-year-old woman already wanted on three outstanding felony warrants.

According to Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano, after spotting the stolen vehicle on Cypress Drive a little after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the community service officer “maintained a visual of the van from a distance as officers responded to her location.” They ultimately pulled the van over in the 3100 block of Lakeville Highway and detained its sole occupant, Ashley Marisa Krausehull.

The van, which was reported stolen from the Factory Outlets on Feb. 23, “was owned by a mobile COVID testing company and had been parked out at the Outlets for some time,” Glaviano said. Although originally orange, the van had since been spray-painted white, he said.

Officers arrested Krausehull, listed as a resident of both Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, providing a false name to a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance – as well as for violating multiple active probations and the three outstanding felony warrants. She was taken to Sonoma County jail.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.