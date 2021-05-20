Petaluma police arrest driver suspected of DUI, hit and run

A driver who police suspect ran from a hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening in Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Andres Ortiz, 56, of Rohnert Park, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on DUI and hit-and-run charges, according to a news release issued by Petaluma Police Sgt. Matthew Parnow.

Police responded to the crash after being called by the victim, who told police he was driving southbound along North McDowell Boulevard near Corona Road and had entered the center turn lane to turn left and was sideswiped by a silver Honda going north on North McDowell, according to the news release.

After the crash, the Honda driver, later identified as Ortiz, Parnow said, got out of his vehicle and left the crash site, and was seen walking north toward Rand Street.

When officers found Ortiz on Rand, he was “displaying objective signs of alcohol impairment,” the news release said.

