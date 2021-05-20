Subscribe

Petaluma police arrest driver suspected of DUI, hit and run

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2021, 8:38PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

A driver who police suspect ran from a hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening in Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Andres Ortiz, 56, of Rohnert Park, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on DUI and hit-and-run charges, according to a news release issued by Petaluma Police Sgt. Matthew Parnow.

Police responded to the crash after being called by the victim, who told police he was driving southbound along North McDowell Boulevard near Corona Road and had entered the center turn lane to turn left and was sideswiped by a silver Honda going north on North McDowell, according to the news release.

After the crash, the Honda driver, later identified as Ortiz, Parnow said, got out of his vehicle and left the crash site, and was seen walking north toward Rand Street.

When officers found Ortiz on Rand, he was “displaying objective signs of alcohol impairment,” the news release said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette