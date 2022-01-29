Petaluma police arrest man accused of robbing clerk at knife point

Petaluma police have arrested a suspect in the Jan. 21 robbery of a beauty supply store.

Richard Lowrey, 47, a homeless man who is on parole from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, was booked Friday into Sonoma County Jail, according to a news release from Petaluma Police Sgt. Aaron Garihan. Lowrey is being charged with robbery and violation of parole.

Lowrey has been accused of entering Sally Beauty Supply at 125 North McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma, holding the clerk at knife point and demanding they open the cash register. He is suspected of then leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Petaluma detectives investigating the case located Lowrey in the 400 block of Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa and took him into custody, Garihan said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the crime is asked to contact Petaluma Police Detective Joerger at 707-778-4456.

