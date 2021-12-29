Petaluma police arrest man on suspicion of battery, possession of weapons

A Fairfield man who appeared to be intoxicated and reached for a weapon was arrested after he resisted Petaluma police who tried to extricate him from his car for a field sobriety test, police said Tuesday.

Police said the man, 24-year-old Nebiyu Shefrew, told responding officers: “If you want me out of this car, you’re going to have to kill me.”

According to a Nixle alert issued by the Petaluma Police Department on Tuesday, officers attempting to gain control of the suspect found a Glock .40-caliber handgun under the driver’s seat with a high-capacity magazine loaded and inserted into the firearm.

Police used a restraint device to stop Shefrew from kicking or striking officers, according to the Nixle alert.

Shefrew was treated at the scene by Petaluma fire personnel before being transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where he was medically cleared, officials said.

He was booked at Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of a number of offenses including resisting/obstructing a police officer, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, battery on a police officer and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

The police were first alerted to Shefrew when a citizen called to report that a black Mercedes Benz cut her off and appeared to be drinking out of a bottle.

