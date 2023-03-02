A Santa Rosa man led Petaluma police on a 9-mile car chase Monday night before finally being arrested on suspicion of evading officers and violating his probation.

Police said the incident began at 10:22 p.m. Monday when patrol officers on northbound Highway 101 attempted to make a traffic stop for “multiple vehicle code violations.”

But the driver wouldn’t stop, instead leading officers on an extended pursuit before the vehicle was stopped near the Todd Road exit.

Having successfully pulled him over, Petaluma police arrested Irish McBroom, 39, of Santa Rosa, without further incident. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail.

McBroom has been in trouble with the law before, including for not cooperating with authorities while behind the wheel.

According to Bay City News, in 2016 McBroom refused to provide identification to an officer at a DUI checkpoint in Petaluma and had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle. In that incident he was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, driving on a suspended license, and for an outstanding warrant.