Petaluma police arrest Sebastopol man on suspicion of selling meth

Petaluma police on Wednesday made a traffic stop leading to the arrest of a Sebastopol man suspected of selling methamphetamine, the department announced.

Police said officers assigned to the Community Impact Response Team, or CIRT, conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle with false registration tabs on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 11:25 a.m. in the area of Industrial Avenue and Corona Road.

Officers found that the driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old James Caulfield of Sebastopol, was on probation, and conducted a search of the vehicle pursuant to the terms of his probation, police said.

During the search, officers said they found about 53 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging consistent with narcotic sales, and drug paraphernalia.

Caulfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of sales, transportation of methamphetamine for the purpose of sales, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended drivers license, and was transported to Sonoma County jail.