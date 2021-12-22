Subscribe

Petaluma police arrest suspect after prowling report

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 22, 2021, 11:05AM

A South Carolina man was arrested in Petaluma on Tuesday after he tried to enter a home on the southern end of the city, police said.

Perry Blackman, 41, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of loitering on private property, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Jade Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Petaluma River and west of Highway 101.

A man called 911 and told authorities that a stranger had jumped into his backyard and was trying to open the back door, according to police.

The man said he confronted the stranger, telling him to leave, but the stranger continued trying to break into the home.

The stranger was unable to open the back door and he “fled over a nearby fence,” police said.

An officer responding to the call found Backman in the neighborhood and detained him. He matched the 911 caller’s description of the suspect, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette