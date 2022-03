Petaluma police arrest suspect with BB gun at Steamer Landing Park

A report of a firearm at Petaluma’s Steamer Landing Park on Wednesday triggered a police response involving a helicopter and resulted in the arrest of a man with a BB gun, Petaluma police said.

A 911 caller at about 3 p.m. told authorities there was a man holding what appeared to be a handgun at the park along the Petaluma River, police said.

“In order to enhance the ability of the officers to de-escalate the situation as much as possible, additional resources were called into the area,” the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert, including a K-9 and the fire department.

Police found a man, at the park who matched the description given by the 911 caller and detained him, the department said.

They found him in possession of a BB gun without markings on it to indicate that it was not a firearm, police said.

David Mitchell, 65, of Petaluma was arrested “for a Petaluma Municipal code violation that prohibits persons from possessing BB guns in a public park,” police said.

Staff Writer Matt Pera