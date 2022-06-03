Petaluma police arrest suspected prowler

Petaluma police arrested a Santa Rosa man accused of approaching several homes and breaking into at least one of them last month.

Kory Wayne Messer, 34, was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of attempted burglary, prowling and theft.

He was taken into custody without incident at Coddingtown Mall, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

An investigation began May 18 when a resident reported the suspect was in her backyard on Webster Street, according to the Police Department. She slammed a door to get the suspect’s attention and he fled.

On May 20, police were notified after the suspect appeared on a porch next door to the first home. A reporting party approached Messer, who claimed he’d been looking for his father, police said.

Officers returned to the neighborhood on May 26 after a homeowner, using home surveillance, saw Messer trying to enter a backdoor. He fled before police arrived, officials said.

Later that day, police got a call a person had tried to enter the home again. A neighbor confronted the suspect, who fled in a car, police said.

An investigation identified Messer as a suspect and he was booked into the Sonoma County jail Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi