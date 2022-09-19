Petaluma police arrest suspects in pursuits Sunday, Monday

Petaluma police arrested two people following a pair of unrelated pursuits late Sunday and early Monday, including one that lasted 10 minutes and 10 miles.

Authorities identified the suspects as Richmond resident Misaela Cabrera, 44, and Cupertino Giron, 26, of Healdsburg.

The first chase began about 10:50 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a hit-and-run collision at East Washington Street at southbound Highway 101.

The victim followed the suspect, Giron, for a couple blocks to Ellis Street before losing sight of him. Officers got to Ellis and began following the suspect when he passed by.

According to police, Giron drove “erratically” at speeds up to 65 mph and ran stop signs over several blocks before stopping at Washington and Edith Street.

Police took Giron and his passenger into custody before determining the latter asked to be let out of the vehicle on several occasions but Giron refused, police said.

Giron was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, evading police, probation violation, driving on a suspended license and false imprisonment.

The second pursuit to place at about 1:40 a.m. Monday when a Petaluma police officer saw a driver weaving and making an unsafe lane change near Lakeville Street and Caulfield Lane, authorities said.

The officer tried to stop the driver, later identified as Cabrera, who continued driving onto southbound Highway 101 and reached 65 mph, according to the Police Department.

After about 10 minutes, Cabrera exited the freeway at De Long Avenue in Novato and was arrested on suspicion of evading police, authorities said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi