Petaluma police arrest wanted man after surrounding neighborhood

A 48-year-old man wanted for a series of crimes that included kidnapping and burglary was arrested on Tuesday after police surrounded the central Petaluma neighborhood where he was taken into custody, authorities said.

The arrest prompted authorities to send out a Nixle alert about the police presence in the area at about 4:45 p.m.

People were urged to avoid the area of Huntington Way, Wilmington Drive and Madison Street.

Police arrested the man, Jeremy Lee Hair of Petaluma, at about 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Huntington Way, according to a police report.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6324658&lat=38.2468593&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Investigators had tracked Hair to a residence on the street and officers were staged around the area in case he tried to flee, the report said. A police dog and a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew were also on scene.

Hair was taken into custody “without incident,” and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the warrant, police said.

He was wanted on suspicion of first degree burglary, criminal threats, false imprisonment by violence, vandalism, exhibiting a deadly weapon and kidnapping, according to police.

Hair remained in custody Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.