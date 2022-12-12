Subscribe

Petaluma police ask for public’s help in catching Theater Square vandal

The vandalism resulted in "several hundred dollars in damage to landscaping property,“ according to authorities.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 12, 2022, 9:43AM
Petaluma police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who vandalized Theater Square last Friday afternoon, resulting in "several hundred dollars in damage to landscaping property.“

Security camera footage captured an image of the suspect, who is otherwise described only as a Hispanic adult male.

Anyone who thinks they may recognize him is asked to contact Officer Joel Stemmer at 707-778-4372.

