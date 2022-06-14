Petaluma police begin sweep at Steamer Landing homeless encampment

Homeless residents who have been living at Steamer Landing dishearteningly collected their belongings on Monday, following a court ruling that lifted an injunction on their encampment. Unhoused individuals were given until the end of the day to pack up and find somewhere else to go.

“I didn’t win,” said resident Matthew Erickson, in reference to the lawsuit. “I just wanted a little place that I could be free to not go to jail for being where I was. To put a tent, or something, and not have to move for awhile.”

The injunction that prevented the city from dismantling the encampment was filed in October. It was previously extended three times before finally being lifted by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen during a hearing on Friday.

City officials argued they did everything possible to offer resources and housing assistance to the encampment residents, resulting in the court ruling. On May 25, the Petaluma Police Department notified residents that they would be removed on June 10.

On Monday morning, police and housing assistance providers began to arrive at the property, hoping to offer services to the remaining residents. By mid-afternoon, a bulldozer was brought in, presumably to shovel the tents of personal items of residents who refused to leave.

Petaluma Police Department Lt. Nick McGowan said they are patiently going about the sweep. They want to provide the residents with enough time to gather their belongings, vacate the area and avoid enforcement and arrests.

Encampment residents reluctantly packed their things, unsure of where they will go. Many said the local shelters such as Petaluma People’s Village at the Mary Isaack’s Center do not meet their needs.

The curfews, unnecessary drama and anxieties about living in a shelter make Steamer Landing residents hesitant to go. The Petaluma Police Department is giving individuals until the end of Monday before they begin to clean up the site.

“Technically once we get to their location and they’re given an opportunity to leave at that point and they refuse then they’ll be subject to arrest,” said McGowan.

Encampment resident, Jorge Gonzales has been homeless for seven years and doesn’t like staying at the shelters. “I don’t want to go to the shelters because it’s too much drama,” he said.

Gonzalez said they only provide individuals with a space for a certain amount of time before they’re forced to head back to the streets.

As of 4 p.m. this afternoon, the encampment sweep was in full swing as abandoned belongings and debris were bulldozed into a large mound. The police department is offering storage and safekeeping for valuable objects identified and communicated by residents.

Previous encampment resident Erickson, who now stays at Petaluma People’s Village, came to help his community clear out. He has hopes for a sanctioned encampment somewhere in the city in the future.

Colin Atigi contributed to this report.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.