A “decoy operation” Thursday targeting Petaluma retailers who sell tobacco products to underage customers resulted in the citation of one vendor, police officials said.

Police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said the trained decoys — adults between 18 and 20 who were not police officers — visited 17 licensed tobacco retailers.

California raised the minimum age for purchasing tobacco to 21 in 2016. Three years later, the federal government raised the legal age limit to 21 for buying tobacco products.

Walsh said the decoys received training prior to the operations to ensure no trickery or entrapment is used. The decoys are closely supervised by police officers during the operations.

Walsh said in an email, “regardless of appearance, as a licensed tobacco retail establishment, employees from the business are required by law to do a valid ID check and make sure the person they are selling tobacco are in fact 21 years of age or older.”

He said if the retail employee asks for ID, the decoy provides their actual ID, which shows they are not old enough to purchase tobacco.

Walsh said underage decoy operations, which were upheld in 1994 by the California Supreme Court, have been used by local law enforcement throughout the state since the 1980’s.

He said back then the violation rate of retail establishments selling to minors was as high as 50% The rate in some jurisdictions has dropped to as low as 10%, officials said.

The latest statewide violation rate is now nearly 24% percent.

Walsh said the purpose of the decoy operations is to encourage tobacco retailers to check IDs.

