Delivery man accused of stealing packages, Petaluma police say

Petaluma police arrested a delivery man accused of stealing packages from other delivery trucks.

Santa Rosa resident Genaro Pena-Valencia, 28, was arrested about 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of Petaluma Boulevard North and Stony Point Road in Petaluma, according to police.

Late last month, police were notified about suspected embezzlement involving an employee at a local package delivery business, which investigators did not name.

Packages were taken from delivery trucks before they left the business.

Pena-Valencia was on his way to work when police arrested him Thursday, they said. He also had a warrant for his arrest from a prior, unrelated incident.

Detectives searched Pena-Valencia’s home on South Wright Road, near Lancaster Avenue, and discovered 63 packages containing items worth more than $15,000.

Pena-Valencia was arrested on suspicion of burglary and embezzlement.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi