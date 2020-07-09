Subscribe

Petaluma Police Department introduces new K-9 unit

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2020, 4:11PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The Petaluma Police Department is training a new K-9 unit, the department announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Officer Brandon Hansen and a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Cash are preparing to start regular patrol shifts soon, according to the department’s Instagram post. Cash is training to detect narcotics, apprehend suspects, protect his handler and conduct searches.

“As COVID-19 social distancing orders [are reduced], the public will have an opportunity to meet ’Cash’ at local school functions, National Night Out and other community events,” the post read.

The Petaluma Police Department has two other full-time K-9 teams that help apprehend suspects, find missing persons, detect narcotics and locate lost property.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine