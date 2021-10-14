Petaluma police Facebook post on fentanyl raises questions

A Petaluma Police community service officer said he found several strips of blackened aluminum, stuffed it into a glass evidence tube meant for syringes and posted a photo on the department’s official Facebook page to warn residents of “fentanyl laced black tar heroin.”

The scraps of foil, found sometime last week near the Petaluma Regional Library, were never tested, and the staffer who found the alleged paraphernalia “made some assumptions” in order to craft the dire warning on social media, police officials now say.

But they’re not backing away from the social media strategy, which comes amid a rising death toll tied to the powerful drug.

“The intent of this was not to create a panic, but really to create a better grade of awareness that this stuff is out there, and it’s in places where the public is going,” Petaluma Police Deputy Chief Brian Miller said.

The Oct. 6 Facebook post warning of the deadly danger prompted a wave of positive feedback from the department’s social media followers. It also marked the latest example of heightened alert among law enforcement about the drug that has swept the nation, leaving a trail of tens of thousands of overdose deaths.

A synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, fentanyl is used by doctors to treat patients with severe pain, including after surgeries. But it’s also manufactured illicitly, and has made its way into the black market drug trade, often with deadly consequences.

Fentanyl has contributed to 500 Sonoma County deaths in the past four years, including 52 in Petaluma, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office. It was blamed for 36,000 deaths across the country in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Fifty-two deaths is a lot,” said Petaluma Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle. “It’s clear that fentanyl is an under-reported problem in our community. This is clearly something we need to be focused on.”

As overdose deaths have risen, fentanyl has stirred fear in the law enforcement ranks, pushing agencies to require protective gear, outsource testing and administer anti-opioid drugs to police officers in cases of suspected contact with the substance, even as debate swirls about the true risks involved.

One study of first responders in New York found that 80% believed “briefly touching fentanyl could be deadly,” but there have been no verified incidents to date, and the American College of Medical Toxicology and the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology, among others, say touching fentanyl is highly unlikely to lead to an overdose or death.

In a 2017 position statement, the American College of Medical Toxicology concluded that no reports of first responders overdosing to that point had been consistent with opioid toxicity.

Scientists in the ensuing years have said many of the reports, describing loss of blood flow to the face, disorientation and shortness of breath, align more closely with panic attacks than overdose symptoms.

Reports of overdoses among law enforcement, nevertheless, have continued to emerge, including from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in August. Narcan, an anti-opioid, was administered to one Petaluma police officer last year after a “possible exposure,” and the Santa Rosa Police Department this week detailed a fentanyl spill in a police cruiser that resulted in the vehicle being towed to a decontamination site.

“We’ve talked for years about different drugs and exposures,” Miller said. “The risk has probably not felt any more real than it does now. Fentanyl has really changed the conversation. It’s so potent, and so little of it is a danger to staff.”

Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano said that danger is one of the reasons Petaluma police officers began carrying nalaxone, an anti-opioid drug. Meant to reverse the effects of overdoses due to heroin and other opioids, such as fentanyl, the medication commonly known by the brand name Narcan was first introduced to protect police dogs that might be exposed to fentanyl while searching for the drug.

“It was initially strictly to protect the dog,” Savano said. “Then, quickly, we realized law enforcement officers were being exposed to the same challenges.”

Petaluma police have used Narcan regularly to revive residents suspected of overdosing, and last year police for the first time used Narcan on a fellow officer following what Savano described as a “possible exposure.”

“It was administered as a precaution,” Savano said, explaining that the officer wasn’t unconcious. “More than likely, it was not an exposure.”