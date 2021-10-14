Subscribe

Petaluma police Facebook post on fentanyl raises questions

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
October 14, 2021, 5:15AM
A Petaluma Police community service officer said he found several strips of blackened aluminum, stuffed it into a glass evidence tube meant for syringes and posted a photo on the department’s official Facebook page to warn residents of “fentanyl laced black tar heroin.”

The scraps of foil, found sometime last week near the Petaluma Regional Library, were never tested, and the staffer who found the alleged paraphernalia “made some assumptions” in order to craft the dire warning on social media, police officials now say.

But they’re not backing away from the social media strategy, which comes amid a rising death toll tied to the powerful drug.

“The intent of this was not to create a panic, but really to create a better grade of awareness that this stuff is out there, and it’s in places where the public is going,” Petaluma Police Deputy Chief Brian Miller said.

The Oct. 6 Facebook post warning of the deadly danger prompted a wave of positive feedback from the department’s social media followers. It also marked the latest example of heightened alert among law enforcement about the drug that has swept the nation, leaving a trail of tens of thousands of overdose deaths.

A synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, fentanyl is used by doctors to treat patients with severe pain, including after surgeries. But it’s also manufactured illicitly, and has made its way into the black market drug trade, often with deadly consequences.

Fentanyl has contributed to 500 Sonoma County deaths in the past four years, including 52 in Petaluma, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office. It was blamed for 36,000 deaths across the country in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Fifty-two deaths is a lot,” said Petaluma Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle. “It’s clear that fentanyl is an under-reported problem in our community. This is clearly something we need to be focused on.”

As overdose deaths have risen, fentanyl has stirred fear in the law enforcement ranks, pushing agencies to require protective gear, outsource testing and administer anti-opioid drugs to police officers in cases of suspected contact with the substance, even as debate swirls about the true risks involved.

One study of first responders in New York found that 80% believed “briefly touching fentanyl could be deadly,” but there have been no verified incidents to date, and the American College of Medical Toxicology and the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology, among others, say touching fentanyl is highly unlikely to lead to an overdose or death.

In a 2017 position statement, the American College of Medical Toxicology concluded that no reports of first responders overdosing to that point had been consistent with opioid toxicity.

Scientists in the ensuing years have said many of the reports, describing loss of blood flow to the face, disorientation and shortness of breath, align more closely with panic attacks than overdose symptoms.

Reports of overdoses among law enforcement, nevertheless, have continued to emerge, including from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in August. Narcan, an anti-opioid, was administered to one Petaluma police officer last year after a “possible exposure,” and the Santa Rosa Police Department this week detailed a fentanyl spill in a police cruiser that resulted in the vehicle being towed to a decontamination site.

“We’ve talked for years about different drugs and exposures,” Miller said. “The risk has probably not felt any more real than it does now. Fentanyl has really changed the conversation. It’s so potent, and so little of it is a danger to staff.”

Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano said that danger is one of the reasons Petaluma police officers began carrying nalaxone, an anti-opioid drug. Meant to reverse the effects of overdoses due to heroin and other opioids, such as fentanyl, the medication commonly known by the brand name Narcan was first introduced to protect police dogs that might be exposed to fentanyl while searching for the drug.

“It was initially strictly to protect the dog,” Savano said. “Then, quickly, we realized law enforcement officers were being exposed to the same challenges.”

Petaluma police have used Narcan regularly to revive residents suspected of overdosing, and last year police for the first time used Narcan on a fellow officer following what Savano described as a “possible exposure.”

“It was administered as a precaution,” Savano said, explaining that the officer wasn’t unconcious. “More than likely, it was not an exposure.”

Miller said the concern with officers touching fentanyl has more to do with where they put their hands afterward than with the substance absorbing into the skin. With the small amount needed to lead to an overdose, Miller said there are “too many ways” for someone to introduce the substance into their bodies after touching it with their fingers.

“If you’re recently handling it, you’re able to move it, manipulate it, then touch some part of your body,” Miller said. “I know there’s a lot of discussion.”

Community service officers, like the one who identified the blackened foil strips as containing fentanyl, don’t often work with drugs, Miller said, but they are often called on to retrieve drug paraphernalia in public places.

The Petaluma Police Department employs three community service officers, asking them to write reports and respond to low-level crimes with few leads, Miller said.

In retrieving potential paraphernalia near the library last week, officer Michael Zarate was going above and beyond, Miller said, patrolling high-traffic areas for community safety.

“It’s not an assigned duty or a designated responsibility,” Miller said. “But it’s something they’re doing to give a higher level of service to the city, to get out and be proactive. I think that’s great.”

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett expressed a desire to see more focus on the fentanyl epidemic.

“I think it is something that needs attention and education, something more targeted and at a higher level than DARE or SROs in schools, neither of which I see as effective for this particular issue,” Barrett said.

In the Oct. 6 Facebook post about the suspected fentanyl find, the department warned residents of the lethality of the drug, and to be wary of allowing pets or children near similar looking trash or other debris.

The department used the hashtags #protectandserve, #ppdcares, #fentanyl and #notonmywatch, and also urged residents to call 911 in cases of emergency.

“As it is our job to protect the community from exposure to dangerous substances that might be left at locations where children or animals are congregating, we wanted to alert the public of this finding,” according to the post.

Miller said in the email the Petaluma Police Department typically doesn’t test drug paraphernalia, particularly when there’s no known suspect to charge. Miller said the foil with burn marks suggested drug activity, including heroin or fentanyl, but he also acknowledged there is no way to tell whether heroin or other drugs are laced with fentanyl.

“That’s clearly one of the dangers,” he said. “There’s no way to readily identify.”

Much of the illegal fentanyl attributed to overdose deaths is made in labs, sold as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put into eye droppers and nasal sprays or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Black tar heroin, like other heroin varieties, is processed from morphine extracted from the seed pods of certain poppies, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

But unlike the brown or white powders that originate in South America and Southeast Asia, and dominate U.S. markets east of the Mississippi River, black tar heroin, produced predominately in Mexico, is dark and sticky due to crude processing methods, according to the institute.

On the advice of area labs and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, Miller said Petaluma police have pivoted to send suspected fentanyl samples to the Department of Justice lab “rather than putting our staff in danger of trying to determine what it is.”

Based on experience, Miller said the assertion in the department’s post, that the blackened aluminum foil was the result of opioid-based drug use, was a “fair assumption.”

“Clearly, it’s drug paraphernalia,” Miller said. “I would assume it’s one of those they identified. One of the dangers is we don’t know where fentanyl is.”

Sonoma Index-Tribune reporter Chase Hunter contributed to this report.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.

