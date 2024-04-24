Petaluma police arrest Santa Rosa man on suspicion of felony assault

A Santa Rosa man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly caused “significant” head injuries to a victim at Petaluma’s Studios at Montero, police said.

Petaluma police officers and fire department medics were dispatched to the site at the northern edge of Petaluma at about 3:43 a.m. to attend to a male assault victim who required emergency medical aid, according to a news alert issued Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was “actively bleeding” with “significant facial and head injuries,” the news alert said.

Medics treated the victim at the scene then transported him to a local hospital. It was not immediately clear whether the injuries were life-threatening.

Witnesses and the victim spoke to officers, identifying Hiram Joseph, 52, as the suspect. During the investigation, officers determined that after Joseph arrived at Studios at Montero, a permanent supportive housing project managed by Burbank Housing, he encountered the victim in the doorway of one of the rooms.

“Joseph then assaulted the victim causing facial and head injuries. During the assault the victim lost consciousness. Joseph fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival,” police said.

Officers did a records check showing that Joseph was on active parole through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and that his terms required him to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Officers tracked the man to south Santa Rosa and requested the assistance of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies located and detained Joseph. Petaluma police officers then arrived and took custody of Joseph.

As of Wednesday morning Joseph was booked at Sonoma County jail. He is accused of three felony counts of battery, assault causing great bodily injury, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, according to jail records.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.