Petaluma police: Homeless camp attack started over syringe

An argument over a hypodermic syringe sparked an attack and robbery in a Petaluma homeless encampment this week, police said.

Brian Giuliani, 29, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and possession of meth, according to Petaluma police.

The assault was traced to an argument that took place on Monday between Giuliani and the victim at the suspect’s homeless encampment.

Police said the victim claimed he left a hypodermic syringe at Giuliani’s encampment. While Giuliani said he was upset because his 3-year-old child was there.

On Tuesday, the victim was helping a friend string a guitar at an encampment near Cedar Grove Parkway when Giuliani allegedly struck him with a wooden baton three times before stealing $10.

Petaluma Fire Department paramedics treated the victim for injuries to his head, upper back and forearm. Police officers arrested Giuliani in the area of Cedar Grove.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi