Petaluma police host webinar on emergency preparedness for seniors

The Petaluma Police Department is holding a free virtual presentation Thursday on emergency preparedness for seniors.

The police department has collaborated with the Village Network, the Petaluma Fire Department and the Red Cross for the meeting, slated from 1-2:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The presentation will cover how to make an evacuation plan, how to receive information and alerts during an emergency and which supplies are important to have on hand in case of a wildfire.

“As we get closer to fire season, your local first responder agencies appreciate the importance of providing safety guidelines to the public,” the Petaluma Police Department said in a Facebook post. “We have received several requests from seniors for a basic outline of what to do and who to contact during natural disasters.”

Jenniferr Pritchard, community engagement liaison for the Petaluma Police Department, Jessica Power, fire marshal for the Petaluma Fire Department, and Richard Goldfarb, the Red Cross’s disaster program manager, will be among the speakers.

North Bay communities are making sure resources are in place as fire season ramps up during a drought-stricken summer.

Fire ecologists and firefighters say that much of Sonoma County is at risk for wildfire again this year, including land that has burned in previous years. Since 2015, there have been 23 major blazes that have burned nearly 1.5 million acres in the North Bay.

To register for the presentation and to receive instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting, visit villagenetworkofpetaluma.org. Spots are limited.

Those with questions contact Village Network of Petaluma by email at info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call the Village office at 707-776-6055.