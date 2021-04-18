Petaluma police investigate fatal crash

The Petaluma Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in north Petaluma.

Police say the crash happened at 11:27 p.m. Saturday on Stony Point Road between Pepper Road and Rainsville Road.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

By 5:43 a.m. Sunday, when police sent a Nixle alert about the crash, Stony Point Road, which runs along the west side of Highway 101, was still closed.

Petaluma Police advised drivers to avoid the area, using Highway 101 or Old Redwood Highway instead.

*This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.