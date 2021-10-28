Petaluma police investigating attack involving 2x4, dog bite

Petaluma police say a man was attacked by someone with a 2x4 piece of lumber before being bit by a dog Monday morning.

About 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to Steamer landing Park at East D and Copeland streets regarding a disturbance.

The park is the site of a homeless encampment that police have tried to remove. Encampment residents and homeless advocates filed a temporary restraining order this month to prevent the closure and it goes before a U.S. District Court judge Thursday.

On Monday, police said, officers found a 55-year-old man who said he’d been assaulted and may have suffered a broken arm, according to police. He was treated at Petaluma Valley Hospital where doctors found no broken bones.

According to police, the man said he argued with another person at the park. That person became angry and let his dog bite the victim before continuing the attack with a 2x4.

Police did not find a suspect and want anyone who witnessed the attack to call them at 707-778-4372.

