Petaluma police investigating possible kidnapping attempt of 14-year-old girl

Petaluma police are investigating a possible kidnapping attempt of a 14-year-old girl on Thursday evening.

The girl told police she was walking alone on Stanley Street near Baker Street around 7:30 p.m. when a dark tan four-door sedan pulled up beside her. A man, who was a passenger in the car, got out and grabbed her left arm and told her to “come on.”

The girl said she kicked the man in the leg and pulled away. The man got back in the sedan, and another man driving the car pulled away eastbound on Stanley Street.

The girl was not injured and walked home, which was nearby.

She described the passenger as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s. She said he is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 170 pounds, with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

She described the driver as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, with black hair and wearing a blue jacket, red flannel shirt and black windbreaker.

Police are asking that anyone who saw a similar vehicle or witnessed the incident contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

