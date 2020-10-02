Petaluma police launch homicide investigation, suspect ties to Highway 101 crash

A woman was found dead in a downtown Petaluma home early Friday, an incident police are investigating as a homicide that they suspect is linked to a fatal crash on Highway 101.

Details about the connection between the death of the woman and a motorcyclist who died in a crash about 40 minutes earlier were not immediately available.

Authorities learned about the woman, who was 28, after they received a call at 2 a.m. asking for them to check on the occupants of a home on Sixth Street near I Street, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the house and found the woman's body inside.

About 40 minutes earlier, the department was notified by CHP about a fatal crash on the southbound lanes on Highway 101, just north of the East Washington Street overpass, authorities said.

Police suspect a man drove a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and struck a Honda Fit head on.

The man, who was 34, died as of a result of the crash, the news release said. The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old woman who was the only person inside the car, suffered major injures and was stuck inside the vehicle, which caught fire.

A passerby pulled the woman to safety and she was taken to a hospital, police said. She’s expected to survive.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed until 5:45 a.m., police said.

“The totality of circumstances suggests the death on Sixth Street and the fatal incident on the freeway are related events,” the department said in a news release Friday morning.

A call to a police lieutenant for more information about the case was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

The CHP and Petaluma police were coordinating their investigations into the homicide case and the fatal crash with help from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Police don’t suspect there are any outstanding suspects in the homicide case, the department said.

The names of both the woman and the man, as well as additional details about the case, were not released pending notification of family members, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the death or the fatal crash to contact Petaluma Police Department Detective John Silva at 707-778-4532.

