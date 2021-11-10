Petaluma police looking for car involved in pedestrian collision

Petaluma police are looking for a driver who fled after striking a pedestrian in the middle of an intersection early Friday.

The collision happened about 1:20 a.m. near Liberty and Washington streets and involved a car that may have been a Nissan Altima, police said.

On Tuesday, officials released a surveillance photo showing the suspect vehicle in the background. They noted the car in the foreground is unrelated to the crash.

Police say the pedestrian was walking east in a crosswalk when the westbound driver turned south from Liberty onto Washington.

The driver, described as a woman between the ages of 40 and 45, stopped and spoke to the pedestrian for about a minute before leaving, police said.

She was last seen heading south on Liberty.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 707-781-1275.

