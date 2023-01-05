Police are asking for witnesses who may have information on a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in east Petaluma on Wednesday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of the crash at approximately 5:43 p.m. Wednesday on Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

Responding crews found a 45-year-old Petaluma man in one of the southbound lanes. He was transported to Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators determined the man was crossing the roadway from the east side of Sonoma Mountain Parkway and was struck by a black 2006 Scion traveling southbound. Police said the Scion was then rear-ended by a pizza delivery vehicle, a black Mitsubishi.

“The victim was later interviewed at the hospital and claimed that after being struck by the first vehicle and being knocked into the (No. 1) lane, that he was then struck by another vehicle. He claimed this vehicle ran over his legs as he attempted to sit up,” police said.

The man is in stable condition and remained in the hospital with internal injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or observed a third vehicle leave the scene of the collision is advised to contact traffic officer Dave Hutchinson at 707-778-4597.

Police said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.