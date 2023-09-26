Petaluma police make 6 DUI arrests over weekend

Yet another “saturation patrol” has netted more DUI arrests, the Petaluma Police Department announced Monday.

The Saturday push by the department – in which eight traffic officers patrolled Petaluma streets looking for impaired drivers – netted five DUI arrests between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to a news release by Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller.

“During this operation, 82 drivers were stopped, 15 were evaluated for intoxication and five were arrested for driving impaired,” Spiller said. “Two of the drivers arrested for DUI were also found to be driving without a California drivers license.”

In addition, Spiller said, a sixth driver was arrested for DUI during “routine patrols.”

Among the arrested drivers, one was found to have a blood alcohol content of .28% – more than three times the legal limit of .08%, Spiller said.

Anyone who thinks they might be witnessing an impaired driver on the road is encouraged to call 911, police said.

The department’s ongoing DUI Saturation Patrol is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.