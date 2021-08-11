Petaluma police: Man arrested in ‘random’ attack on teen boy

A man suspected of beating a teenage boy with a stick in a random attack outside a Petaluma convenience store was arrested Tuesday, police said.

It was the second time this week that Petaluma police arrested Cruz De Leon, 44, who is homeless.

In the first incident, which happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, he was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs after police found him swinging a golf club and jumping into traffic on Petaluma Boulevard North at Gossage Avenue.

On Tuesday, police said they found De Leon outside of a 7-Eleven downtown, at Petaluma Boulevard South and D Street, after multiple people called 911 to report a fight at the location.

De Leon and the 17-year-old boy were both sweating and out of breath when officers arrived, the police department said in a news release.

The boy told police that De Leon had hit him repeatedly with a wooden stick, and that the attack was “random and unprovoked,” according to the release. The boy was treated for injuries at the scene.

De Leon was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor child abuse charge. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of $30,000 bail.

De Leon is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Sonoma County Superior Court on Thursday.

