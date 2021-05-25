Petaluma police: Man used chainsaw to cut down city signs

Petaluma police, over the weekend, arrested a transient man who was accused of damaging and removing city signs along Highway 101 using a chainsaw.

Kristopher Paul Weber, 39, was arrested on Sunday following a brief foot chase that began about 10:30 a.m. near McDowell Boulevard and Washington Street and ended along Highway 101, police said.

Officials say they received multiple 911 calls from witnesses who described the man and what he was using to cut down city-owned street signs at McDowell and Washington.

Responding police officers found Weber, who they say dropped the chainsaw when they approached him and tried to leave with it in a cart.

“Due to his erratic behavior, being in possession of a chainsaw and being suspected of vandalizing public property, officers continued to follow him and ordered him to stop, but he refused,” police wrote in a Nixle alert issued Monday.

They say Weber picked up the chainsaw and ran north toward the Highway 101 off-ramp at Washington Street before turning south toward the freeway.

Officers chased him along the side of the freeway as other law enforcement personnel arrived to help.

Weber dropped the chainsaw and surrendered to officers, according to police.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and obstructing a police officer.

Police want anyone with information on the incident to call 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.