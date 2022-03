Petaluma police plan DUI checkpoint

Petaluma police have notified the community of a planned checkpoint this weekend aimed at intercepting drunken and unlicensed drivers.

The checkpoint is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday through 12 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

