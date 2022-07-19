Petaluma police report string of DUI arrests

Petaluma police arrested four drunken driving suspects over the course of 24 hours this week.

Police reported the string of arrests in a community announcement Tuesday.

The first arrest came when an officer saw a man driving without his vehicle’s headlights turned on at 1:46 a.m. Sunday at East Washington and Edith streets.

Eriberto Carreno-Gomez, 22, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion driving under the influence and released on a citation to appear in court. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%, police said.

The next arrest came just before 7 p.m. Sunday, when a Petaluma man crashed his vehicle into a tree in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Elm Drive, police said.

Manuel Pablo Ortiz, 44, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI and his vehicle was towed. His blood alcohol content was 0.24%, three times the legal limit, according to police.

About five hours later, at 12:23 a.m. Monday, a third DUI suspect was arrested after an officer saw him almost collide with the center delineators on Keller Street, police said.

Javier Reyes, 43, of Petaluma, had a blood alcohol content of 0.14%, according to police. He was released on a citation.

The fourth DUI arrest involved a 27-year-old Petaluma man who had a blood alcohol content of 0.22%, police said.

Juan Antonio Gomez Amador drove onto the median at North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway just before 1 a.m. Monday, police said. He was released on a citation.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.

