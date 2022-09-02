Petaluma police respond to wild string of attacks along Kentucky Street as area sees jump in violent crime

Petaluma police responded this week to a string of assaults along Kentucky Street, an area authorities said has seen a rise in violent crime since June.

The first incident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Aug. 27 in the area of the Roaring Donkey bar, near the intersection of Washington and Kentucky streets, according to the Petaluma Police Department. A suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, reportedly punched a man and fractured his jaw, then attempted to punch a second person. He then pushed a female victim, stole her shoe and fled the area, the department said in a news release.

About 15 minutes later, police received another report in the same area. Police said Celes Garcia Trujilio, 22, of Petaluma, punched a security guard in the face and bit a second security guard, leaving both guards with injuries.

Garcia-Trujilio fled the area and left behind evidence, which police didn’t detail.

Officers are continuing to review video evidence provided by the Roaring Donkey in both incidents.

Then, six minutes later, an unknown male suspect shouted expletives directed towards a Tesla driver, before smashing the rear window of the car. When the driver got out to confront the suspect, a brief physical altercation took place before the suspect fled the area on foot. Officers were unable to search for the suspect at the time of the report due to attending to the other reports.

Another incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Hideaway Bar, located at 128 Kentucky St. Police said Romy Limenes, 50, of Petaluma, attacked a bartender after she was denied service after she vomited on the bar.

Once she was removed from the bar, Limenes sustained an injury to her head and was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, police said, Limenes called the bartender and threatened her. She was later arrested and transported to the Sonoma County jail.

Police said there have been 67 calls to the Kentucky Street area, between Western Avenue and Washington Street, since June. Police plan to increase enforcement heading into Labor Day weekend.

“We encourage people to come to downtown Petaluma and to enjoy our vibrant community,” Petaluma Police said in the news release. “With the rise in violent crimes in the downtown area and the spike in DUIs and alcohol-related issues, expect Petaluma Police to remain proactive with a strong emphasis on public safety and a zero tolerance for violent crimes.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.