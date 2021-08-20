Subscribe

Petaluma police searching for hit and run suspect

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2021, 9:02AM

Petaluma police are searching for a person suspected of striking a vehicle while riding a motorized bicycle in a gas station parking lot and fleeing on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Chevron station on East Washington Street near Washington Square Shopping Center, according to authorities.

Police released two photos of the suspect, who appears to be a man wearing a green military helmet with dark blue shirt and dark pants. No other identifying information was provided.

Police said the suspect collided with another vehicle and then fled into the shopping center. Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

