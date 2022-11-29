Police are seeing an increase in DUI arrests overall based on just-released October numbers, Petaluma police said. It’s a trend that apparently started even before a record number of DUI arrests were made in the city Thanksgiving eve.

In October, there were 170 arrests, and 28 of those were for DUI, according to information released by the Petaluma Police Department on Nov. 26.

In 2020, there were 95 DUI arrests. In 2021, DUI arrests increased to 130.

According to current Petaluma police data, the total number of DUI arrests prior to the pandemic averaged roughly 260 a year. This year, as of mid-October, that number is back up to a more “normal” 241.

Sonoma County’s second largest city has a cluster of bars, restaurants, and tasting rooms in its downtown and the increase in DUI arrests so far this year compared to last can be attributed in part to a return to normal after the pandemic.

Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller said downtown and along the Washington Street corridor is where a majority of DUI arrests occur.

The night before Thanksgiving, known as “Blackout Wednesday,” is when many people visit downtown, reconnecting with friends and family at bars. It’s also, as Petaluma police have previously noted, when police see an increase in drunk driving and collisions.

Patrol officers made 86 traffic stops between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday, resulting in nine DUI-related arrests, the most of any single night in the city this year.

Spiller said the department promoted two officers in January to full-time DUI patrol seven days a week after noticing a “concerning uptick” in DUI arrests in 2021 and an increase in blood-alcohol concentration found in drivers.

“People still drink and drive, I don’t know why this happens,” Spiller said. “If you know you’re going to have a good time, don’t drive a car there — have a plan. DUIs are 100% preventable.”

When it comes to who was arrested, Spiller said arrests consisted of “half tourists and half locals.”

Spiller pointed out that the department is seeing an increase in DUI arrests this year, but also has more officers patrolling during the week.

“The uptick could be from more DUI patrol officers dedicated to the matter,” Spiller said. “If we had more DUI patrol officers out there, I’m sure there would be more arrests.”

In October, Petaluma police received a $200,000 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which helps fund additional checkpoints and patrols looking for intoxicated drivers.

Spiller confirmed the promotions were not a part of the grant but were a way to be “pro-active.”

He said he understands the dangers of DUI drivers because he was hit and almost killed while on duty by a drunken driver going 60 mph in the early 2000s.

“Driving under the influence is just inherently dangerous,” Spiller said. “We’ll see where the numbers are after this holiday period.”

Find more information on Petaluma’s crime data at https://communitycrimemap.com/?address=petaluma.ca.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.